Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFX. TheStreet raised Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.46.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX stock opened at $269.61 on Monday. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $268.29 and a 1-year high of $428.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.