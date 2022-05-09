TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TIXT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.71.

TIXT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.16. 1,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,625. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.23 million. Equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

