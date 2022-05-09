TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TIXT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

NYSE TIXT opened at $21.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 3.56%. Research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth approximately $9,711,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth approximately $515,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

