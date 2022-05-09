Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.
NYSE TEI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.83. 125,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,511. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.45. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $8.23.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
