Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE TEI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.83. 125,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,511. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.45. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $8.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,325,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 47,384 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth $126,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

