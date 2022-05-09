Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,205,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,274 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 659,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 451,710 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,386.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 407,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after buying an additional 225,171 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 411,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 143,009 shares during the period.

TME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.60 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

