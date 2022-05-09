Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Teradata stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 39,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,055. Teradata has a 1 year low of $34.93 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 5,925 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $289,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,940 shares of company stock worth $3,041,408 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 539.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 129,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Teradata by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,132,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,348,000 after acquiring an additional 86,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 272,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 62,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

