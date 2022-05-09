Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 39,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,055. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. Teradata has a 1 year low of $34.93 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.86 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Teradata’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $289,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,940 shares of company stock worth $3,041,408 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Teradata by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradata (Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.