Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.26-$0.30 EPS.

Shares of TDC traded down $1.14 on Monday, reaching $34.70. 36,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.06. Teradata has a 52-week low of $34.93 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDC. Cowen raised their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Teradata from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.36.

In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,106,215.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,408 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Teradata by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 584,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,845,000 after buying an additional 41,718 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 539.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after buying an additional 129,844 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,628,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

