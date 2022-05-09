Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terminix Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Terminix Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Terminix Global’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Terminix Global stock opened at $43.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Terminix Global has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth about $93,165,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 292.4% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,937,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,421,000 after buying an additional 1,443,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 1,527.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,258,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,902,000 after buying an additional 1,180,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth about $53,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 373.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,941,000 after buying an additional 888,617 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

