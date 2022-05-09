Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ternium stock opened at $39.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56. Ternium has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $1.12. Ternium had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 34.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ternium will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter worth $767,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ternium by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ternium by 63.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Ternium by 93.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ternium by 4.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

