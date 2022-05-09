Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Insider Tethys Petroleum Acquires 48,000 Shares

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL – Get Rating) insider Tethys Petroleum purchased 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 291,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,656.

On Friday, April 29th, Tethys Petroleum acquired 3,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,460.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Tethys Petroleum acquired 10,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,800.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Tethys Petroleum purchased 2,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,215.00.

Shares of Tethys Petroleum stock remained flat at $C$0.02 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,584. Tethys Petroleum Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

