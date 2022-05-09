Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Cut to $107.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

TXRH opened at $83.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $105.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average is $86.12.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield purchased 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $223,906.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $359,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $872,001. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,541,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $673,312,000 after purchasing an additional 186,336 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,822,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,664,000 after purchasing an additional 114,538 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,072,000 after acquiring an additional 465,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,510,000 after acquiring an additional 32,906 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

