TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$129.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on TFII shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$102.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other TFI International news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$104.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$318,628.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,445 shares in the company, valued at C$17,521,444.80. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.50, for a total value of C$3,412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,149,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$566,447,017.50. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,850 over the last 90 days.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$108.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$99.47 and a 52 week high of C$148.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$118.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

