The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of BA opened at $148.90 on Monday. Boeing has a one year low of $143.38 and a one year high of $258.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00, a PEG ratio of 98.56 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.23.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Boeing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,117 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Boeing by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,721 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

