The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) to report $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Cheesecake Factory also posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cheesecake Factory.
Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $36.04 on Monday. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.
Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.
