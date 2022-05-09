The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CFO Sells $1,412,446.32 in Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 35,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $1,412,446.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,584,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sameer Ralhan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chemours alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of Chemours stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $807,201.75.

CC traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,385. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Chemours by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 636,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 78,140 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Chemours by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 385,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Chemours by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CC shares. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Chemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.