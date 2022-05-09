The Glimpse Group (VRAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter.

Get The Glimpse Group alerts:

The Glimpse Group stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 25.42, a current ratio of 25.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The Glimpse Group has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

In other The Glimpse Group news, CRO Jeffrey Ralph Meisner purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $132,602 over the last ninety days. 27.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Glimpse Group stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) by 886.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,077 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.37% of The Glimpse Group worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; PostReality, a cloud-based software as a service solution that enables users to create AR presentations; and XR Platform, a cloud-based, scalable and secure backend infrastructure, including proprietary cloud image recognition technology, online storage, creation and management of subscription plans, and invoicing and payments designed for VR/AR companies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Glimpse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Glimpse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.