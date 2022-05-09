The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) to Neutral

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Merchants Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

China Merchants Bank stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,249. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. China Merchants Bank has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.85.

China Merchants Bank ( OTCMKTS:CIHKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that China Merchants Bank will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

