The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) to Neutral

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.28. 269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,574. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.16.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 2,539.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 567,579 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

