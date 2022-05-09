The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on GBX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $42.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.46. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.76 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 131.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $67,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,256,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,200,000 after acquiring an additional 168,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,597,000 after acquiring an additional 23,972 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,141,000 after acquiring an additional 43,752 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 809,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 98,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 621,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

