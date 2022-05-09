The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Mizuho

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HAIN. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $25.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.92.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

