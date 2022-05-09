The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) Insider Penelope Anne Freer Acquires 1,000 Shares

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) insider Penelope Anne Freer bought 1,000 shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 879 ($10.98) per share, with a total value of £8,790 ($10,980.64).

Shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 834.90 ($10.43) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 973.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,102.94. The stock has a market cap of £623.69 million and a PE ratio of 2.97. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 829 ($10.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,378 ($17.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Get The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.