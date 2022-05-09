The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) Insider Penelope Anne Freer Acquires 1,000 Shares

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) insider Penelope Anne Freer bought 1,000 shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 879 ($10.98) per share, with a total value of £8,790 ($10,980.64).
Shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 834.90 ($10.43) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 973.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,102.94. The stock has a market cap of £623.69 million and a PE ratio of 2.97. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 829 ($10.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,378 ($17.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.14.
The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
