The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Director Sells $596,301.20 in Stock

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.47. 3,283,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.72. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPG. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

