The Macerich Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

Macerich has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 41.3% annually over the last three years. Macerich has a payout ratio of 500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Macerich to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. Macerich has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Macerich by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.