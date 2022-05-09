The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. William Blair also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Manitowoc stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.81. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.68 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Manitowoc by 24.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 192,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 93,594 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 145,601 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Manitowoc by 4.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 5.2% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 109,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

