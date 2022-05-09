The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Middleby from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Middleby by 157.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Middleby by 57.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after buying an additional 51,829 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Middleby by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Middleby by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 52,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Middleby by 61.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 11,439 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $156.61 on Monday. Middleby has a 12 month low of $145.31 and a 12 month high of $201.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.10 and a 200-day moving average of $177.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Middleby will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

