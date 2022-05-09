The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Director Buys $990,444.00 in Stock

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) Director Gregory L. Ebel acquired 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MOS stock traded down $8.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,534,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,968,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,594,000 after acquiring an additional 571,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,902,000 after acquiring an additional 568,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,594,000 after acquiring an additional 132,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,547,000 after acquiring an additional 100,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

