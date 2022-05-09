The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Financial Comparison

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) and The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. The National Security Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. The National Security Group pays out 104.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Jackson Financial and The National Security Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jackson Financial $8.85 billion 0.45 $3.18 billion N/A N/A The National Security Group $66.21 million 0.62 $580,000.00 $0.23 70.65

Jackson Financial has higher revenue and earnings than The National Security Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Jackson Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of The National Security Group shares are held by institutional investors. 53.6% of The National Security Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Jackson Financial and The National Security Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jackson Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20 The National Security Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jackson Financial presently has a consensus target price of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.17%. Given Jackson Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than The National Security Group.

Profitability

This table compares Jackson Financial and The National Security Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A The National Security Group 0.88% 1.32% 0.38%

Summary

Jackson Financial beats The National Security Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions. The Institutional Products segment provides traditional guaranteed investment contracts; funding agreements comprising agreements issued in conjunction with its participation in the U.S. federal home loan bank program; and medium-term funding agreement-backed notes. The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment offers various protection products, such as whole life, universal life, variable universal life, and term life insurance products, as well as fixed, fixed index, and payout annuities. This segment also provides a block of group payout annuities. The company also offers investment management services. It sells its products through a distribution network that includes independent broker-dealers, banks and other financial institutions, wirehouses and regional broker-dealers, and independent registered investment advisors, third-party platforms, and insurance agents. Jackson Financial Inc. was formerly known as Brooke (Holdco1) Inc. and changed its name to Jackson Financial Inc. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

The National Security Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The National Security Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana. The Life Insurance segment offers ordinary life, accident and health, supplemental hospital, and cancer insurance products in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. It distributes its products through independent agents and brokers, and home service agents. The National Security Group, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in Elba, Alabama.

