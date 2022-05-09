The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STKS opened at $9.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

