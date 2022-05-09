The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.62 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) will announce $11.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.76 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $10.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year sales of $52.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.77 billion to $53.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $56.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.63 billion to $56.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

NYSE:TJX opened at $60.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.58. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

