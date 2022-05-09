The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

TJX Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TJX Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $60.41 on Monday. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.58. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,837 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 32,412 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,611 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 31,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

