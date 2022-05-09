Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.15 Billion

Analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.80 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $3.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $15.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $16.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $14.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.91.

Shares of THO stock opened at $82.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. Thor Industries has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $148.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

