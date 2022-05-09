Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TWKS stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.50. 10,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,478. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thoughtworks stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

