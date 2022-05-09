Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.
TWKS stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.50. 10,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,478. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thoughtworks stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Thoughtworks (Get Rating)
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thoughtworks (TWKS)
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.