Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.00 million-$329.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.36 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.51-$0.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of TWKS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,478. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thoughtworks stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

