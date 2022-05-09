Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $328-329 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.45 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.51-0.53 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $17.49 on Monday. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $34.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thoughtworks stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.