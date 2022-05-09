Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.51-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Thoughtworks also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.51-0.53 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWKS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thoughtworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.33.

TWKS traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.39. 3,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,478. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thoughtworks stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

