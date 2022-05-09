Thryv Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thryv in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. B. Riley also issued estimates for Thryv’s FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.09.

NASDAQ THRY opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. Thryv has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.85 million. Thryv had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thryv by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,408,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after buying an additional 182,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 273.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,322 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 640,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 35.1% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 390,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 101,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 380,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,669,000 after acquiring an additional 127,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $3,310,027.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,210,560 shares of company stock worth $64,315,435. 59.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

