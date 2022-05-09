Tivic Health Systems (TIVC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TIVC stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.55. Tivic Health Systems has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. The company's primary product, ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. It sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites and platforms, such as Amazon.com, as well as to major U.S.

