Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Mizuho

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

TOST stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. Toast has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million. Analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $42,796.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,557 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,386.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $36,147.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,495.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,995 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,074.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

