Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

TNXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $0.60 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,905 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,444.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 206,418 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,680,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 348,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 338,269 shares during the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $76.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

