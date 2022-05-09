Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Topaz Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Topaz Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$75.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.00 million.

TPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.54.

Shares of TPZ opened at C$23.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.82. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.35 and a 12-month high of C$24.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 413.64%.

About Topaz Energy (Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.