Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$87.25 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.89. The stock had a trading volume of 94,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,651. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $58.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average is $38.92.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

