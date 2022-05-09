Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Tower Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tower Semiconductor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $48.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.11. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 19.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 296.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

