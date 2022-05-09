Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $202.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.08. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,793,000 after purchasing an additional 170,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,039,000 after acquiring an additional 58,409 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

