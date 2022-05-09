Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.11.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.
Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $202.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.08. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $241.54.
In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,793,000 after purchasing an additional 170,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,039,000 after acquiring an additional 58,409 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
