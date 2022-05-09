Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 96.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.61.

TTD stock traded down $5.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 202,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,318,639. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.85.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,778.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 189,355 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $461,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

