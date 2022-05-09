Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Lowered to $131.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $153.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.63.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TT opened at $134.22 on Monday. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $131.48 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.94.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.