Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.90 Per Share

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trane Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the company will earn $7.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.85.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.31.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $134.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $131.48 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,841,000 after buying an additional 144,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,616,000 after buying an additional 1,173,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,726,000 after buying an additional 351,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,883,000 after purchasing an additional 69,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after buying an additional 1,116,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

