TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 20.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

TAC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 212,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,391. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $12.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TAC shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TransAlta by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 182,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TransAlta by 102.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 436,031 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TransAlta by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 596,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 148,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 279,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 78,388 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

