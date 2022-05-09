TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TAC. TD Securities decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
TAC traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.09. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransAlta by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1,722.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TransAlta Company Profile (Get Rating)
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransAlta (TAC)
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.