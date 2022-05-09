TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TAC. TD Securities decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

TAC traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.09. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 20.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransAlta by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1,722.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

