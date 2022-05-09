TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Cut to C$18.50

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

Shares of TRSWF traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.73. 4,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,014. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

